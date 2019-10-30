Stephens Inc. AR Invests $242,000 in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

VST opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

