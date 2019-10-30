Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Parsons were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,862,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Parsons from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of PSN opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Parsons Corp has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.91.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $989.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

