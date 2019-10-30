Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,787 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,640,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 488,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $2,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 156.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 206,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.24. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 63.86% and a negative return on equity of 167.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNMK. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $119,458.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $100,453.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,278.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,847 shares of company stock worth $359,859 in the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

