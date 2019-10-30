Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Owens Corning by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Owens Corning by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $96,182.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,362 shares of company stock worth $2,402,018. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $65.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.