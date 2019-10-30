Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Trading Down 3.7%

Stelmine Canada Ltd (CVE:STH)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 26,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44.

Stelmine Canada Company Profile (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 393 claims for a total surface area of 206 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

