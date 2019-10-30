Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. During the last week, Steem has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $48.59 million and $414,662.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,149.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.58 or 0.03144952 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00747866 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000521 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 366,411,095 coins and its circulating supply is 349,437,001 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bithumb, GOPAX, RuDEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

