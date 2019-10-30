State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 172,400 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of CF Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,191 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,510,000 after purchasing an additional 514,001 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 299,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $57.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup set a $57.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,200.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.