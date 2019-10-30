State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $9.64 Million in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 231,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 4,714.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,506.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,778,000 after buying an additional 4,404,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 119.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,665,000 after buying an additional 2,641,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after buying an additional 851,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 92.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after buying an additional 555,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.