State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $9.24 Million in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,237,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 335.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $7,949,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 16,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $1,770,369.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,830 shares of company stock worth $19,561,905. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -131.38 and a beta of 1.18. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.69.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

