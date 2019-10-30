State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.88 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 87.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,042,000 after buying an additional 783,083 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after buying an additional 275,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 231,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,157,000 after buying an additional 175,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $229.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.34. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $263.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.38.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,198 shares of company stock worth $875,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.