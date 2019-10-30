State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 49,700 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 158,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $695,000.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price target on Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.69.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $146.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,938.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.80 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

