State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, SVP John K. Mcdonald sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $79,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $562,844.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock worth $6,113,365. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

