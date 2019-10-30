State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 116.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 784,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after acquiring an additional 422,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 785.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,853,000 after purchasing an additional 389,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 546.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 363,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,425,000 after purchasing an additional 340,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,042,000 after purchasing an additional 321,629 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

In other Kemper news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. Kemper Corp has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

