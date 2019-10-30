State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 64.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 242.8% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 48,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

Shares of LSTR opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.97%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

