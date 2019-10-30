State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViaSat during the second quarter worth $2,020,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ViaSat by 1,626.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ViaSat by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat during the second quarter worth $2,313,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in ViaSat by 386.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 0.87.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $81,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 6,250 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $498,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,711.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,388. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

