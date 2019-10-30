State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,318,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.96.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $149,502.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,410 shares of company stock worth $2,012,062 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

