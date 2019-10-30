Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for about 4.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Starwood Property Trust worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 471,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $312,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,247.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 305,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

