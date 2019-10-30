Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

STND stock remained flat at $$27.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Standard AVB Financial has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard AVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

