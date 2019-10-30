StableUSD Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00010971 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $207,914.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00217754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.01470445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00118131 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,602,210 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

