Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,841,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,828,193,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,445,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 901,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.