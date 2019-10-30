Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.10 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), approximately 65,175 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.59).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPI shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.44 ($1.70).

The stock has a market cap of $482.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

About Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

