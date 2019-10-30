SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLY. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the second quarter worth $33,100,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 534.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 439,193 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 208,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the second quarter worth $1,771,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF alerts:

Shares of SLY stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.