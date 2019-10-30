SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $270.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $216.97 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

