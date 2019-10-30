SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,240,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the previous session’s volume of 178,597 shares.The stock last traded at $27.77 and had previously closed at $27.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBND. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

