SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.20-1.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.20-1.35 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

SPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

