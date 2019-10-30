Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPAR. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

SPAR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $566.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $247.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $485,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPAR. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 12,223.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,084 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Spartan Motors by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 767,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 346,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spartan Motors by 788.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 282,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spartan Motors by 29.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the third quarter worth $1,644,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

