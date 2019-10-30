Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.63. 5,252,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,024. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.16. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,607.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

