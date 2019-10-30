Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $61.00 at Citigroup

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Southern by 11.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 71,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 79,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

