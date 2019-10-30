Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO Sells $319,011.63 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $319,011.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,078.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $302.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 625,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.