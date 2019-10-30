South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. South State had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. South State has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $364,834.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $557,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,810. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on South State and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

