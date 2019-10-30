Sonim Technologies Inc’s (NASDAQ:SONM) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 6th

Sonim Technologies’ (NASDAQ:SONM) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 6th. Sonim Technologies had issued 3,571,429 shares in its initial public offering on May 10th. The total size of the offering was $39,285,719 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SONM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. National Securities raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

