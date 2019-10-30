Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Down 21.3% in October

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on Solitario Zinc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

