Solid Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,121 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,016% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of SLDB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 4,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,266. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $525.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.91. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $472,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 70.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 35.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $42,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.