Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 55.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 179.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 305,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $557.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $393,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

