Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,104,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,591,000 after acquiring an additional 392,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,603,000 after acquiring an additional 99,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $164.57. 15,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average of $158.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

