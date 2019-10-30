SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Short Interest Update

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 302,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the second quarter valued at $1,067,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SMTC has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.75 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMTC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

