Skylands Capital LLC Sells 8,844 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 338.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 94.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.