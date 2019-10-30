Skylands Capital LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADS traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 755,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $214.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.53.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

