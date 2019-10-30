Skylands Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of NV5 Global worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after buying an additional 50,505 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,295,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,973,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 275,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 215,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVEE. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Salontai sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $93,013.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $512,595.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,233,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,711 shares of company stock worth $763,089 in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVEE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,086. The firm has a market cap of $944.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. NV5 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

