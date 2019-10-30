Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up about 2.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $17,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 5.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,883,000 after buying an additional 73,611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of FMC by 387.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,908 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $2,011,293.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FMC traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.26. 823,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. FMC’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

