SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Up 9.2%

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.89 and last traded at $87.59, 1,363,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 255% from the average session volume of 383,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITE. ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $752.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $66,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,984 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 55.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,017,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,406,000 after buying an additional 1,425,508 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 488,656 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 379,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 838,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 214,636 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

