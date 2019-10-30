SingularDTV Market Cap Hits $5.67 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Braziliex, Ethfinex and Livecoin. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $203,141.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00219342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01464246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00122237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ChaoEX, Liqui, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Binance, Braziliex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

