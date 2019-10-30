Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.53

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as A$8.53 ($6.05) and last traded at A$9.20 ($6.52), with a volume of 2809201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$10.09 ($7.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71.

Get Sims Metal Management alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sims Metal Management’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.