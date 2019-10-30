Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.37. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $84.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $83,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SSD. Sidoti downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.