Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.05, Briefing.com reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group updated its FY19 guidance to $12.33-12.38 EPS.

SPG traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.70. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $145.28 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

