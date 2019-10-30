Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Down 6.3%

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $32.57, 692,223 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 275,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,163,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $164,451,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,307,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

