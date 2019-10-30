Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91, approximately 221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

