Short Interest in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Grows By 17.9%

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,149,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after acquiring an additional 435,062 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $112.67. 1,162,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

