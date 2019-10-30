Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Decreases By 19.6%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other United Security Bancshares news, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $44,418.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBFO opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $170.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.