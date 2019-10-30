Short Interest in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expands By 11.2%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director E V. Goings purchased 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,795. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 962.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 366.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 154.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $263,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

TUP stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. 8,221,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $820.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.98. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.